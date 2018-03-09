'Undertale' marks the arrival of GameMaker Studio 2 for Switch

Its creator Yoyo Games announced a new deal with Nintendo that will let creators directly export their games to Switch, just like it already does on Windows, Mac OS X, Ubuntu, Android, iOS, FireTV, Android TV, Microsoft UWP, HTML5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. GameMaker Studio 2 Nintendo Switch edition is supposed to launch this summer, while Yoyo Games GM James Cox said in a statement "Nintendo has been hugely supportive of bringing independent releases to the Nintendo Switch console, and this partnership will mean even more wonderful games are released on the platform."