'Undertale' marks the arrival of GameMaker Studio 2 for Switch

During the Nintendo Direct stream we also learned that Undertale ("the friendly RPG where nobody has to die" and one of our favorites from 2015) will come to the Switch "eventually." While that's great for fans of the game, it's also good news for developers and fans of other games built using the same GameMaker Studio 2 platform. If you're not familiar with the software, it's similar to other widely-used middleware like Unity, however this one is built for use by people who might not have programming or game creation experience. Other games built using versions of the tool include popular titles like Hyper Light Drifter, Hotline Miami and Spelunky.
Its creator Yoyo Games announced a new deal with Nintendo that will let creators directly export their games to Switch, just like it already does on Windows, Mac OS X, Ubuntu, Android, iOS, FireTV, Android TV, Microsoft UWP, HTML5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. GameMaker Studio 2 Nintendo Switch edition is supposed to launch this summer, while Yoyo Games GM James Cox said in a statement "Nintendo has been hugely supportive of bringing independent releases to the Nintendo Switch console, and this partnership will mean even more wonderful games are released on the platform."