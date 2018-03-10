SpaceX and 'Westworld' creators made a Falcon Heavy short film

The clips arrived soon after Musk made a guest appearance at the SXSW 2018 Westworld panel. While he didn't offer any stunning insights, he did explain why he's tackling pie-in-the-sky projects like SpaceX or Tesla. Life can't be about "solving one miserable thing after another," he said. They have to be things that "make you glad to wake up in the morning," and concepts like electric cars and space travel certainly qualify.

Falcon Heavy and Starman, Part 1 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Mar 10, 2018 at 4:00pm PST

Falcon Heavy and Starman, Part 2 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Mar 10, 2018 at 3:51pm PST

