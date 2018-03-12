Apple Maps now includes bike-sharing locations in 179 cities

Apple began working bike-sharing info into Maps last April, but the company's partnership with Ito World greatly expands the amount of available bike-sharing data. There are a few limitations though. Apple Maps can show you where bike-sharing docks are located but not how many bikes are available or how many docks are currently empty and it can't give you information on dockless bike-sharing services.

The new feature helps Apple Maps compete with Google Maps, which also lets users search for bike-sharing docks. Apple Maps' bike-sharing feature is available now.