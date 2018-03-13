James Corden’s Snapchat show premieres today

Last year, CBS announced that James Corden would be getting a Snapchat reality show and today, the first episode arrives. The premise of James Corden's Next James Corden is that the Late Late Show host is looking for his eventual successor, though he has no plans to leave his post just yet. The six-episode series also includes Haley Joel Osment and Sabrina Carpenter as guest judges as well as The Late Late Show's bandleader Reggie Watts.
A number of networks have begun making content exclusively for Snapchat. ESPN, NBC and A+E have all announced shows, though some, like Comedy Central and CNN, have already scaled back on their Snapchat projects.
Episodes of James Corden's Next James Corden will be released Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM Eastern on Snapchat's Discover page. You can check out a trailer below.