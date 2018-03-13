Samsung's SmartThings hub is down for North American users (updated)

Samsung launched its SmartThings automation Hub back in late 2015. Wirecutter called it the best smart hub the following year, and the company has added more features to the system, like the ability to control it with Gear smartwatches. Unfortunately, Samsung has confirmed that the system has been down for many North American users since yesterday. The company has also tweeted that it is still looking into the issue as of today.
Our teams are currently investigating the issues impacting users. We apologize for any inconvenience. In order to get the latest updates, check out our status page here: https://t.co/2oDiOZ3XFJ. If you have additional questions let us know at Support@SmartThings.com— SmartThings (@smartthings) March 13, 2018
When your smart hub goes down, so do all the associated devices, including garage door openers and home locks. As noted by The Verge, many users are upset, with smart things like Hue light bulbs and Leviton dimmer switches no longer working automatically, though many devices can still be operated manually.
Update: The company now says its issues have been resolved, saying that the "small subset" of users who had ongoing problems should be back online.
Issues with the SmartThings Cloud have been resolved. We continue to closely monitor our systems and will keep our community up to date. For more information, visit https://t.co/ts8TEjmw3b and for any additional support, please contact support@smartthings.com.— SmartThings (@smartthings) March 13, 2018