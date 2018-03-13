Samsung's SmartThings hub is down for North American users (updated)

Our teams are currently investigating the issues impacting users. We apologize for any inconvenience. In order to get the latest updates, check out our status page here: https://t.co/2oDiOZ3XFJ. If you have additional questions let us know at Support@SmartThings.com — SmartThings (@smartthings) March 13, 2018

When your smart hub goes down, so do all the associated devices, including garage door openers and home locks. As noted by The Verge, many users are upset, with smart things like Hue light bulbs and Leviton dimmer switches no longer working automatically, though many devices can still be operated manually.

Update: The company now says its issues have been resolved, saying that the "small subset" of users who had ongoing problems should be back online.