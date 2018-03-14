What we saw at SXSW Interactive

While in Austin, we checked out the Bose AR glasses that overlay audio on the real world, the build-a-vibrator workshop hosted by Crave, a rousing speech by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Ready Player One's suite of VR games, HBO's Westworld in real life, Samsung's adorable AI assistants, and much, much more. And that's not even mentioning all the barbecue.

