Show More Results

What we saw at SXSW Interactive

So long, Austin.

Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
1h ago in Gadgetry
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    It's not every day you get to see Elon Musk, his brother and Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan host a sing-along in front of a sold-out audience at the Moody Theater, but this week, we did. SXSW Interactive is coming to a close, so we're packing up and looking back at all the wild things we experienced, saw and ate.

    While in Austin, we checked out the Bose AR glasses that overlay audio on the real world, the build-a-vibrator workshop hosted by Crave, a rousing speech by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Ready Player One's suite of VR games, HBO's Westworld in real life, Samsung's adorable AI assistants, and much, much more. And that's not even mentioning all the barbecue.

    Catch up on the latest news from SXSW 2018 right here.

    In this article: av, design, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, politics, robots, services, sex, sxsw, sxsw2018, video
    By Jessica Conditt @JessConditt

    Jessica earned her BA in journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School in 2011, and she's written for online outlets since 2008, with four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. She specializes in covering independent video games and esports, and she strives to tell human stories within the broader tech industry. Jessica is also a sci-fi novelist with a completed manuscript floating through the mysterious ether of potential publishers.

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr