Spotify is testing in-app voice search

I spy @Spotify laying the foundation for a smart speaker... pic.twitter.com/n1slxIFUNA — Hunter Owens (@owens) March 14, 2018

The feature appears to work by asking the app to play an artist, album, song, genre or playlist. Hunter found it by pulling up Spotify's search screen. In the bottom right-hand corner, there was a microphone button. Hitting it brought up entirely new voice options.

In the app, from the Search screen pic.twitter.com/a1uofk0Hjh — Hunter Owens (@owens) March 14, 2018

This venture makes sense, given Spotify's hardware ambitions. Right now, the streaming music service is dependent on other companies for voice control through Spotify Connect. If Spotify does start manufacturing a smart speaker, these companies will become its competitors. The company recently filed to go public via a direct listing.