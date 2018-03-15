Spotify is testing in-app voice search

Spotify is currently compatible with voice search, but it only works through integrations with voice assistants, such as Google Assistant and Alexa. That might not be the case much longer. Twitter user Hunter Owens (@Owens) spotted the new feature on the music streaming service. We've reached out to Spotify for confirmation that this test is in the works.
I spy @Spotify laying the foundation for a smart speaker... pic.twitter.com/n1slxIFUNA— Hunter Owens (@owens) March 14, 2018
The feature appears to work by asking the app to play an artist, album, song, genre or playlist. Hunter found it by pulling up Spotify's search screen. In the bottom right-hand corner, there was a microphone button. Hitting it brought up entirely new voice options.
In the app, from the Search screen pic.twitter.com/a1uofk0Hjh— Hunter Owens (@owens) March 14, 2018
This venture makes sense, given Spotify's hardware ambitions. Right now, the streaming music service is dependent on other companies for voice control through Spotify Connect. If Spotify does start manufacturing a smart speaker, these companies will become its competitors. The company recently filed to go public via a direct listing.