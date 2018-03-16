Microsoft is giving away 'Sea of Thieves' with Xbox purchases

Microsoft is gearing up to make playing Sea of Thieves as easy as possible. If you've heard all the hype surrounding the cartoony pirate simulator but don't already own an Xbox (or PC) to play it on, for a limited time, when you buy an Xbox One X you'll get developer Rare's latest for free. The promo lasts from March 18th through the 24th, with the March 20th launch day falling square in the middle.
If there's a catch, is that akin to most of Microsoft's other free game deals --including PUBG most recently -- this is a digital copy. But like Destiny and other games of this ilk, that's a bit more convenient than having to get up and swap discs whenever you feel like making someone walk the plank. Can't justify the $500 One X investment? Maybe Redmond can tempt you with a Xbox One S bundle for $200 less. And, of course, if you already have an Xbox subscribing to Game Pass means setting sail will only cost you $10 a month.