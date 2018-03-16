Microsoft is giving away 'Sea of Thieves' with Xbox purchases

If there's a catch, is that akin to most of Microsoft's other free game deals --including PUBG most recently -- this is a digital copy. But like Destiny and other games of this ilk, that's a bit more convenient than having to get up and swap discs whenever you feel like making someone walk the plank. Can't justify the $500 One X investment? Maybe Redmond can tempt you with a Xbox One S bundle for $200 less. And, of course, if you already have an Xbox subscribing to Game Pass means setting sail will only cost you $10 a month.