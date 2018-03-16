Food app Ritual is sharing users' precise workplace information

Ritual is a "social ordering" app that allows users to place an order for a meal and have it ready for pickup at a local restaurant. That's not new, but what Ritual allows is for other users to add their own food orders, or "piggyback", onto the order already in place. That way one person can head to the restaurant and bring back all the office's orders at once. Sounds fine, right?

Well, there's a huge problem with all this, as Twitter user Caitlin Tran (@caitlinsays_) pointed out. People can join any company on Ritual without any sort of verification and see which floor people work on. And the default settings of the app have users sharing the address of their office and the floor on which they work, as well as sending push alerts about where they're heading to pick up a meal.