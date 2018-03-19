‘PUBG’ arrives on mobile in the US

True, we knew the game would be adapted to mobile in China back in November by Chinese internet giant Tencent, but didn't hear anything about a stateside release, though Canadians got it last week. Americans get the same officially-licensed ported version, which understandably pares down the graphics and only has the original map. The game requires Android 4.3 or above and works on "500-plus" phones, while the Apple device version requires iOS 9.0 or later and requires an iPhone 5S or sooner and most iPads.