Samsung's commercial-grade Galaxy Tab Active 2 is available in the US

Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active2 is available starting today for $420 if you go the WiFi route; there's also an LTE option available on AT&T and Verizon. Whether you're on the shop floor or working outdoors, the slate's unique build should be up to the task at hand. Samsung made the S Pen a bit more rugged, and now it's IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, for example, and the Tab has a replaceable battery. The gizmo is also MIL-STD-810-certified, meaning it's been blessed by the military for being able to withstand drops, "excessive pressure," temperatures and vibrations.
Samsung also tweaked the display so the touchscreen will still function if you're wearing gloves, and face-scanning tech ensures that you won't have to expose your digits to the elements to unlock the device. Oh, and it packs a 5MP camera up front, with an 8MP shooter on the back.
No, this won't excite anyone looking for an iPad replacement, but for folks working in industrial and commercial environments, the upgrade should be worthwhile -- the last Tab Active was released in 2014.