Samsung's commercial-grade Galaxy Tab Active 2 is available in the US

Samsung also tweaked the display so the touchscreen will still function if you're wearing gloves, and face-scanning tech ensures that you won't have to expose your digits to the elements to unlock the device. Oh, and it packs a 5MP camera up front, with an 8MP shooter on the back.

No, this won't excite anyone looking for an iPad replacement, but for folks working in industrial and commercial environments, the upgrade should be worthwhile -- the last Tab Active was released in 2014.