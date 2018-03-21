Over a million people have already played 'Sea of Thieves'

The studio has had to make strategic decisions to keep things humming. It has prioritized people already playing the game, and has been delaying achievements. Some issues need fixes on Rare's side, such as missing items. And if you're one of those itching to play, it's advising that you don't keep trying to sign in. That just kicks you back to the start of the sign-in process and adds to the server load, Rare said.

To some extent, you could have seen this coming. On top of the relentless hype for the game (including multiple beta tests), Microsoft has been giving out free copies to Xbox One X buyers and including it in Game Pass subscriptions. It would have been surprising if there wasn't a glut of players. Still, it's good to see a developer being candid and taking responsibility quickly.