Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Samsung is 'looking into' Galaxy S9 touchscreen issues

S9 and S9+ owners have reported "dead spots" in varying areas of the display.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
55m ago in Mobile
Comments
91 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Tonight Samsung has responded to growing reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ phones with touchscreen problems. Android Police points to a few threads on Reddit and Samsung's own support forums where owners have noted issues with their phones registering touches. Where on the device they see this issue has varied, and some said they were able to resolve it with a factory reset or turning up the sensitivity but most needed a new phone. A Samsung spokesperson said to Engadget that "We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ touchscreen responsiveness issues," and encouraged any owners with problems to contact the company directly.

Of course, we've seen worse hardware issues, and iPhones have had their own bouts with things like "touch disease" but we'll be watching carefully to see if this issue is truly widespread or limited to just a few devices.

At Samsung, customer satisfaction is core to our business and we aim to deliver the best possible experience. We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ touchscreen responsiveness issues. We are working with affected customers and investigating.

We encourage any customer with questions to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.

via bobdurfob

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr