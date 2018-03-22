Samsung is 'looking into' Galaxy S9 touchscreen issues

Tonight Samsung has responded to growing reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ phones with touchscreen problems. Android Police points to a few threads on Reddit and Samsung's own support forums where owners have noted issues with their phones registering touches. Where on the device they see this issue has varied, and some said they were able to resolve it with a factory reset or turning up the sensitivity but most needed a new phone. A Samsung spokesperson said to Engadget that "We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ touchscreen responsiveness issues," and encouraged any owners with problems to contact the company directly.

Of course, we've seen worse hardware issues, and iPhones have had their own bouts with things like "touch disease" but we'll be watching carefully to see if this issue is truly widespread or limited to just a few devices.