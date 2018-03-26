Show More Results

Latest in Transportation

Image credit: engadget
save
Save
share

Tesla’s overhauled navigation system will roll out this weekend

The details of what the upgrade contains is unclear.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
74 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
engadget

Today, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla's new navigation system should be rolling out this weekend. He cautioned that it won't be fully finished, calling it a "mature beta" but promised that it would "improve rapidly." Rather than making small improvements to the existing system, the company has chosen to fully overhaul the maps system, called "Tesla Maps".

According to Electrek, the new system will have a smoother engine and much more zoom power. The website also reports that Tesla Maps will have a brand new routing engine. However, it's not apparent what the differences between it and current systems will be, though Tesla drivers have complained of poor and inefficient routing in the past.

In December, Elon Musk touted that Tesla Maps would be "a major navigation overhaul" that's "light years ahead" of the system on Tesla vehicles now. Considering that wording, it will certainly be interesting to see what this new nav system has in store for Tesla drivers.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr