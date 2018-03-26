Tesla’s overhauled navigation system will roll out this weekend

Today, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla's new navigation system should be rolling out this weekend. He cautioned that it won't be fully finished, calling it a "mature beta" but promised that it would "improve rapidly." Rather than making small improvements to the existing system, the company has chosen to fully overhaul the maps system, called "Tesla Maps".
New nav starts rolling out this weekend. Should be considered a mature beta at first, so won't be perfect, but will improve rapidly. With the old system, we were stuck with legacy 3rd party black box code and stale data. No way to improve.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2018
According to Electrek, the new system will have a smoother engine and much more zoom power. The website also reports that Tesla Maps will have a brand new routing engine. However, it's not apparent what the differences between it and current systems will be, though Tesla drivers have complained of poor and inefficient routing in the past.
In December, Elon Musk touted that Tesla Maps would be "a major navigation overhaul" that's "light years ahead" of the system on Tesla vehicles now. Considering that wording, it will certainly be interesting to see what this new nav system has in store for Tesla drivers.
Major navigation overhaul coming in early 2018. Will be light-years ahead of current system, but we are testing it rigorously before rolling out.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017