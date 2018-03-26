Toyota's 2019 Corolla Hatchback supports both Alexa and CarPlay

Naturally, there's more. The new hatch is the first Toyota in North America to use the company's latest Safety Sense hardware, including pre-collision alerts for cars and pedestrians, radar cruise control, lane keeping and automatic high beams. Spring for the upgraded XSE model instead of the base SE and you'll get a 7-inch in-dash display that helps with navigation and car settings.

Toyota hasn't divulged pricing for the Corolla Hatchback, but the car should go on sale in North America during the summer. The 2018 Corolla iM starts at $18,850 -- we wouldn't be shocked to see a higher sticker price for the Corolla Hatchback (automakers are fond of gradual increases), but that still means you're likely to pay under $20,000. The only ones who get the short end of the stick may be Yaris buyers. Toyota just introduced the 2019 version of its entry-level sedan without any of the tech perks we just mentioned, so you'll have to keep waiting if you want Alexa or CarPlay but can't justify getting a Corolla.