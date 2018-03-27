Alphabet's X lab explores using AI to improve food production

You shouldn't expect any tangible results in the near future, although X has typically focused on projects where practical applications are at least on the horizon -- think Project Loon.

Yes, this is yet another instance of a tech giant hoping that AI will cure the world's ills, and there's no certainty that X's idealism will lead to meaningful solutions. With that said, agriculture is one of those categories where AI could be helpful, or even vital. Crop waste is a major issue (20 to 40 percent is lost every year to disease and pests, according to the UN), and even the more productive farms may struggle with low yields or poor quality. AI could not only reduce losses, but improve the volume and quantity. That, in turn, could reduce malnutrition and boost the quality of life for a large swath of the human population.