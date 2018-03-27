MoviePass adds Landmark Theatres to its subscription service

According to the press release, Landmark operates 255 screens in 53 theaters across 27 markets nationwide, including Florida, Los Angeles, New York, Minnesota and others. MoviePass claims it has more than two million members in the US. "We are excited to offer MoviePass customers access to our Landmark Theatres," said Landmark co-owner Mark Cuban in a statement. "There is no better place to watch a movie than Landmark and now MoviePass customers will be able to enjoy all of our theaters."