NBA League Pass offers a discount on in-progress games

The option will be available starting with the 2018-2019 regular season and should be available through apps, the NBA website and Turner's soon-to-come Bleacher Report Live. As always, you're limited to out-of-market games.

It's clear why the NBA and Turner would go this route. Subscriptions are undoubtedly the better bargains for regular viewers, but they're overkill for someone who just wants to catch the end of a game when they can't make it to a TV. This lets the NBA and Turner make some money from those occasional online viewers, and might just sell them on a subscription if they like what they see.