Wirecutter's best deals: Save $70 on an Amazon Echo Show

Street price: $230; Deal price: $160

We've seen the Echo Show as low as $150 on one rare occasion, but this drop to $160 is still a very nice discount from the typical $230 street price. We saw a similar deal last week and it's good to see it back, confirming a trend that has seen the Show drop below $200 with greater frequency this year. Both the black and white colors are on sale.

The Echo Show is our video chat Echo pick in our Alexa speaker guide. Grant Clauser wrote, "The Echo Show may appeal to people who like the idea of video chatting with friends or relatives, but who don't like using a phone's small screen for it. The Show's built-in 7-inch display makes it look like an old Mitsubishi rear-projection TV for a dollhouse. In addition to the display screen, there's a small camera you can use for taking selfies, but the camera's primary purpose is for free video chats. The display also works with a few Wi-Fi security cameras and Amazon's new Cloud Cam."

Street price: $100; Deal price: $81

The AmazonBasics Single Monitor Display Mounting Arm, our top monitor arm pick, is down to $81. This beats a previous deal we saw last week and is nearly $20 less than the typical street price. Deals on this product are usually short-lived, and while we've seen them more consistently lately, this monitor arm is worth grabbing at this price before it goes back up.

The AmazonBasics Single Monitor Display Mounting Arm is our top pick in our guide to the best monitor arms. Anna Perling wrote, "The AmazonBasics Single Monitor Display Mounting Arm is the monitor arm we recommend for most people because it's the most adjustable, the easiest to set up, and the sturdiest arm for the price."

Perling continues, "The AmazonBasics is one of the most agile monitor arms we found, with more vertical range than most of the models we considered. With 13 inches of height adjustment, the AmazonBasics will help most people find the proper ergonomic position for their monitor. (If you're over 6 feet tall and you need a few extra inches, we have a pick for you, too.) It can extend outward up to 25 inches to move your monitor from side to side, and it can tilt your monitor at an angle up to 70 degrees back and 5 degrees forward. The arm can pan 360 degrees and can rotate a full 360 degrees for vertical alignment, too."

Street price: $120; Deal price: $81

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Nespresso Essenza Mini, available in black for $76 + $5 shipping. Prime members get that $5 shipping fee waived, increasing the savings even further. The Essenza Mini, available for this price in black only, is our fully automatic espresso machine pick. It includes a 90 day Woot warranty.

The Nespresso Essenza Mini is our fully automatic pick in our guide to the best espresso machine, grinder, and accessories for beginners. Cale Guthrie Weissman wrote, "If you want a decent espresso drink at home, but don't have the time or patience to practice and learn the ins and outs of making espresso, try Nespresso. Machines start at just over $100 and you can pay more for features like faster preheating, and built-in milk frothing—but they all share the same brewing mechanism and produce the same decent-tasting coffee. The coffee pods themselves cost about 70¢ a shot (it works out to about $50/pound), which isn't bad for a consistently decent espresso (with crema!) that tastes as good (or better than) Starbucks, yet requires almost no effort on your part. Just fill the water reservoir and pop in a pod. And unlike some other single-serving coffee systems, Nespresso has a prepaid pod-recycling program in place already. To be clear, Nespresso makes decent coffee every time, but even a beginner working with a cheap espresso machine can achieve better results with just a bit of practice. Nespresso is just a whole lot easier."

Street price: $250; Deal price: $150

If you're seeking an Apple Watch and don't need integrated cellular connectivity, the Series 1, still our top pick in our guide to the best smartwatch for iPhone users, is discounted again, and at $150 this is the lowest price we've seen for it. While only the 38mm Space Gray model is available at this price, it's a tremendous value at this new low.

The Apple Watch Series 1 is our top pick in our Apple Watch guide. Nick Guy and Dan Frakes wrote, "Though not as fast as the Series 3, the Series 1 is still snappy (and much faster than the original Apple Watch), and has all of the same features that make the Apple Watch appealing to those who want to look at their phones less and view (and respond to) notifications more quickly. The Series 1 does a good job tracking most kinds of workouts, and looks a whole lot better than most fitness trackers—and with two size options, the Apple Watch is one of the few smartwatches that looks good on even the smallest wrists. (We talk below about which size to get.) Apple Watch apps are more capable than those of its competitors, and hundreds of swappable bands, from Apple and others, let you customize the appearance of an Apple Watch more easily than any other smartwatch."

