PS4's revamped video section focuses on shows over apps

If you have a PlayStation 4, there's a good chance you use it as a video viewer. However, you'll also know that it isn't ideal for that role -- you have to hop between apps just to see what shows are worth watching. Sony is aiming to fix that. American users now have an overhauled TV & Video section that shows new and trending video from a range of services, including live channels on PlayStation Vue. It's much like the carousel interface you see in apps for Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, complete with featured and themed sections. You can still launch the apps first if you prefer, but it's now much easier to skip directly to what you want to watch.
You'll also see personalized recommendations, starting with YouTube. Link your YouTube account to PSN and you'll see suggested videos right on your PS4's home screen. Other services are "coming soon," Sony said.
There's no word on international expansion, although that's likely a question of "when" rather than "if." Even if PlayStation Vue never goes beyond US borders, Sony still has incentives to both promote its original PlayStation TV shows and convince PS4 owners that their console is more than just a game machine. The more capable the PS4 is, the more likely you are to choose it over a rival like the Xbox One or a a media-focused hub like a Roku player.