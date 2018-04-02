‘Fortnite’ is now available for all iOS users

If you've enviously watched friends playing Fortnite on their iPhones but couldn't snag an invite during its slow public rollout, fret no more: The mobile version of the battle royale game is finally available for each and every iOS user. Unfortunately, there's still no word on when it will be out for Android devices.
No invite needed - Fortnite is now open everywhere on iOS. Grab your friends and jump in now! https://t.co/qU3S8QAQ9K— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2018
Keep in mind that the game won't work with older phones and tablets. Minimum compatible iOS devices include iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and iPad 2017 running iOS 11. But if you've got a semi-modern Apple gadget and the will to deal with polarizing mobile controls, now's your chance to play (and get your IRL dance into the game).