Dell's new XPS 15 has faster chips in the same bezel-less body

The entry-level model is getting the new six-core H-series CPU, with integrated graphics and the Core i5-8300H CPU as standard, but the top of the line boasts a Core i9 processor, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, making the ultrabook a viable option for gamers and creatives.

Like previous XPS 15s, low-end models come with a 56WHr battery, but higher-spec versions come with a 97WHr battery as standard, which according to Dell will give you an impressive 21.5 hours of juice. The upgrade also includes increased memory to 32GB of RAM and a "more power-efficient" 4K Infinity Edge panel. Prices start at $1,000 (costs are yet to be confirmed outside of the US), with pre-ordering open from Dell's website on April 16.