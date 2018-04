The original Mythbusters may have gone off air after its 14th season in 2016, but the science-based show has lost any influence since then. A reboot came to the Science channel last November, with new hosts taking on the DIY-ethos and wow factor of the source show. Now, co-creator and original co-host Adam Savage is setting his sights on a younger generation with a new spin-off titled Mythbusters Jr.