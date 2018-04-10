Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix’s ‘Nailed It!’ casts season two with a cookie selfie challenge

Decorate a cookie in your likeness to earn a spot on the show.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in Food and Drink
Comments
84 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Netflix

Netflix's cooking competition show Nailed It! is looking for bakers for its upcoming second season and it's going a rather interesting route to find them. Host Nicole Byer announced a competition through which aspiring Nailed It! contestants can earn a spot on the show -- bake some cookies and then decorate them in your likeness. The #bakeyourselfie challenge requires applicants to bake a batch of sugar cookies from a recipe the show has provided, which you can find here. Then decorate a cookie based on a selfie you've taken and post both on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Make sure to tag #bakeyourselfie and @nailedit.

Nailed It! -- each episode of which features three home bakers cooking complicated pastries as they compete for a $10,000 prize -- was renewed for a second season last month alongside Queer Eye, Dope, Drug Lords and The Toys That Made Us. The #bakeyourselfie challenge is open until April 20th.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr