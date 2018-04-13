Formula One's streaming service won't launch until next month

The higher-pried "Pro" tier will offer live races and access to cameras on all 20 drivers' cars in addition to what sounds like a picture-in-picture mode for viewing multiple feeds at once. As previously announced, all pre-race practices, qualifying races and pre-and-post race press conferences will be streamed as well. The FIA Formula 2 Championship, GP3 Series and Porsche Supercup will be added later in the season.

The lower-priced option translates to extended highlight reels and "unprecedented access" to F1's deep archives of historic video. As far as live programming goes, however, you'll be limited to race timing data and radio broadcasts, according to F1. That'll launch on a "near-global" basis alongside Pro next month.

For now, there's a small, closed beta that'll run through the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix and Azerbaijan Grand Prix. To see if you're in the coverage zone, hit the source link below.

Need something to fill in the gaps until F1 TV begins broadcasting? The F1 eSports league starts competition today, and you can all but guarantee that the proceedings will be streaming on Twitch.