Netflix subscriber count hits 125 million

Netflix's first quarterly report for the 2018 financial year shows that after notching its most subscriber additions in Q4 2017 (8.33 million) it barely slowed down. Over the last three months, it added another 7.4 million subscribers (1.96 million of them in the US), its second-biggest quarter ever and enough to hit 125 million subscribers on the dot. The ongoing flood of new content certainly helps, including stunts like its Super Bowl Sunday release of The Cloverfield Paradox. Despite the response from critics Netflix still said: "the event showcased how a big branded film can be marketed and delivered to consumers instantaneously across the globe without a wait for the theatrical window." Meanwhile, the Spanish series Money Heist became its "most-watched non-English series on Netflix ever."

While confirming that it will spend between $7.5 and $8 billion this year on content, there isn't much new to announce. Netflix touched on its expanded agreement with Comcast briefly, and while it didn't reveal bundle prices it said "We believe that the lower churn in these bundles offsets the lower Netflix

ASP" so we'd expect some discount. It already as an agreement in the US with T-Mobile, plus Sky, Proximus and SFR Altice in Europe.

