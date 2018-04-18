Idris Elba's Netflix show is 'Charles in Charge' with turntables

This isn't Elba's first Netflix rodeo, of course -- he broke ground as a star in the streaming giant's first original feature film, Beasts of No Nation, and it's ridiculously easy to find his non-exclusive shows on the service. Turn Up Charlie will be his chance to show what he can do for Netflix in an episodic format, however, and it's further evidence that the company now has a relatively easy time signing big-name talent.