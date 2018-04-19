Amazon will make Gillian Flynn's 'Utopia' adaptation, not HBO

While the show was still at HBO, auteur director David Fincher was attached. The tone and overall arc was perfect for the worlds he's used to playing in. Reportedly, the creative team and business side couldn't come to an agreement regarding budget. At the same time, Fincher was working on Mindhunter for Netflix. Currently the director is developing a sequel to World War Z with the UK Utopia's creator, Dennis Kelly.

The original version was incredibly dark. In the pilot, members of the teenage group are murdered before the opening credits even roll. In the second episode, one commits suicide in the same timeframe, while later on in the show someone gets their eye carved out in real time. There's also a school shooting in one episode. It isn't clear if the domestic edition will maintain the brutal tone and imagery of the UK version.

Flynn still has ties to HBO with an adaptation of her novel Sharp Objects set to debut this spring. She's best known for Gone Girl, a pulpy thriller that she adapted for film with Fincher. In the announcement, Amazon was keen to mention Flynn's work with HBO on Sharp Objects more than once, seemingly as a way to put a little salt in the wound. No release date is set.