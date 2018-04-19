Kanye just played Twitter like a fiddle

Kanye West finally ended his social media hiatus this past weekend, nearly a year after he randomly deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Over the past few days, the producer/rapper/fashion designer has sent out an avalanche of tweets ranging from accusations that Nike copied one of his latest Adidas shoe designs, to sub-Philosophy 101 ruminations on how "hardcore" capitalists don't understand the value of time and friends over money. His return to the site caught fans by surprise, but the timing of it can now be linked to one major reason: West just revealed on Twitter that he has two new albums coming out on June 1st and June 8th.
Yes, all those inspirational tweets, like "You have to protect your ability to create at all cost" or "[Try] to avoid any contractual situation where you are held back from your ideas," were all leading to today's announcement. Because even Kanye's bizarre Twitter persona has a bottom line. Or do you really think it's a coincidence that less than a week after he started tweeting again, he drops the news that he has new music coming out soon? While it's no secret that Twitter is a public relations tool for every brand and famous person, Kanye has mastered the art of building hype for whatever he sells with outlandish tweets. And his fans easily fall for it.
In case that wasn't enough, Kanye also said that the deep thoughts he's been tweeting are all part of a philosophy book he's working on, which is said to be called Break the Simulation. "[Oh] by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time," he tweeted on Wednesday. "No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity[,] this is an innate need to be expressive."
I will work on this "book" when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn't like how much I used the word I so I changed the I's to We's.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018