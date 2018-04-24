'Wolfenstein II' blasts its way to the Switch on June 29th

And in case you're wondering, Bethesda is vowing that this release is complete and uncensored. If you've seen even a sliver of the game, you know what that means. It also shows just how far Nintendo has come in terms of its attitude toward games, for that matter. Nintendo demanded heavy censorship of the SNES version of Wolfenstein 3D back in 1994, when it insisted that games be as family-friendly as possible. Now, it's allowing a Wolfenstein title that could be considered risqué even by the standards of jaded gamers. While it's been clear for a while that Nintendo is happy to court adults, this serves as the ultimate proof.