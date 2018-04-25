Microsoft plans version of Windows 10 for devices with limited storage

Welcome to Windows 10 Lean/CloudE/S (once again?)

This new edition started shipping with this week's Skip Ahead build (17650)

It seems to be heavily cut down, an x64 clean install is roughly 2 GB smaller than Pro

Its edition ID is 0xB7 which was missing from SDK headers pic.twitter.com/2Sn3SVXeZB — Lucan (@tfwboredom) April 20, 2018

Additionally, the Redstone 5 preview also features phone-related APIs that support functions like dialing, blocking withheld numbers, video calling, Bluetooth headset support and speakerphone mode, stoking those persistent Andromeda rumors.

The Windows 10 Lean included in the preview build is buggy, according to Windows Central, and it's important to keep in mind that it's still in development. There's no guarantee about what Microsoft will choose to do with it going forward.