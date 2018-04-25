OnePlus 6 will make its debut on May 16th

OnePlus hasn't exactly been shy about hinting that its next phone is right around the corner, and now you know just when to expect it. The company has announced a OnePlus 6 launch event in London on May 16th at 5PM BST (that's noon Eastern). And to guarantee a packed house, it's selling roughly 1,000 tickets to fans who want to attend in person (starting at £16/$21 if you order before April 27th, £30/$41 after that). There's naturally a livestream for those who prefer to watch from home. Despite the hype, though, this may be little more than a formality -- many of the phone's details have been made public well in advance.