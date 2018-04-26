Sonos confirms only newer speakers will support AirPlay 2

But here's the workaround. AirPlay 2 will work on older speakers if they're grouped with compatible models (that is, the ones listed above). So a set of Play:1s can utilize AirPlay 2 as long as they're grouped with a Sonos One, for example. Basically, if your speaker has touch controls, it'll support AirPlay 2. If it has buttons, it'll need to be part of a group to support it.

When support will actually arrive is another matter, and probably up to Apple, rather than Sonos. When Apple announced HomePod earlier this year, AirPlay 2-enabled features such as multi-room playback and stereo pairing were held back until "later this year" -- and that's the most optimistic timeframe we can expect for Sonos support, too.