Essential Phone is available in more countries, including UK and Japan

Starting today, we're opening the https://t.co/5XqZeQu9cW store to orders from more countries, including Canada, France, Japan and UK. Special terms and conditions apply to these orders, so please read the information carefully: https://t.co/uZK8sLvUA5 pic.twitter.com/QXEWf8OEnE — Essential (@essential) April 27, 2018

Essential noted in its tweet about the expansion that special terms and conditions apply to these orders. You can find terms of use and warranty information specific to each country here. And Essential also has information on additional terms that are applicable to international orders, which covers topics such as customs, duties, taxes and fees.

US customers finally got access to the Essential Phone last year after a number of delays. IDC reported in February that the company only shipped around 90,000 units during the first six months the phone was available.