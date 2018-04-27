MoviePass no longer lets you see the same movie more than once

This isn't the first time the company has done this, however. It limited users to seeing titles just once in its earlier days as well and CEO Mitch Lowe said the rule's reinstatement is to cut down on fraud. "When we took that policy down, we saw some people turning MoviePass into a cottage industry, standing in front of a theater selling their tickets to Star Wars, or whatever," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Lowe also said that new features are in the works including couples plans and options that include 3D and IMAX movies.

The company has changed its model a few times since its launch, but it's most well known for its one movie per day option. However, it recently began offering a plan that comes with a three-month trial of iHeartRadio premium but limits users to just four movies per month. When asked if the one move per day plan would return, Lowe told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn't know. The limited plan comes as the company continues to lose money -- an external auditor recently expressed concern about the company's trajectory and its $150.8 million loss.

MoviePass' app for Android has been updated to reflect the new terms of service, though the update for its iOS version hasn't yet been released as of writing. iMore reports that once updated, the app grays out movies users have already seen and includes a note stating, "You've already seen this movie."