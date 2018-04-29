Blue Origin completes its highest-ever test flight

There are still more test flights to go. However, this increases the chances that Blue Origin will achieve its dream of launching a human-crewed flight later in 2018. It's also a good sales pitch for customers, particularly those who may want to use the more powerful New Glenn (New Shepard users get first crack at it) when it's ready in the 2020s. The mission shows that Blue Origin can meet key goals and may well provide a viable alternative to companies like SpaceX.