AMD is gearing up for 7-nanometer CPUs and graphics cards

AMD recently launched its second-generation Zen chips, which use current 14-nanometer 10. Zen 2, meanwhile, will move to a 7-nanometer manufacturing process. TSMC reportedly leads the race to develop that tech, which uses bleeding-edge extreme ultraviolet lithography rather than conventional, visible wave-length light. It was a bit of a surprise that AMD would use TSMC for its graphics tech rather than GlobalFoundries, which AMD spun off itself in 2009.

If AMD can hit its targets, it'll put a lot of heat on Intel, which will only be introducing 10-nanometer tech by 2019. Intel has said that its tech is a "generation ahead" of 10-nanometer tech from other firms, but even if that's accurate, 7-nanometer chips would erase that gap. According to leaked slides, AMD's next-gen Vega graphics tech has double the memory interface width and double the bandwidth of its current GPUs.

AMD didn't say whether the 7-nanometer graphics tech that it's using for machine learning tech would come to gaming cards, but that seems a foregone conclusion -- it's just a question of when. Either way, things are finally going AMD's way, as it turned a $81 million profit this quarter on $1.65 billion of revenue, compared to a $33 million loss in the same quarter last year.