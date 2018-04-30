TSA's thirst for Instagram fame pays off with three Webby awards

The wins are ironic when TSA agents are notorious for their lack of humor (jokes are more likely to get you a pat-down than a laugh). One look at its feed explains exactly why it won, though: its Instagram account is thirsty as hell. The feed is virtually dominated by adorable sniffer dogs, inventive drug smuggling and strange weapons. Even if you ignore the cheeky yet informative write-ups, the TSA's photos virtually beg for reposts and can-you-believe-this Facebook shares.

It's a cynical strategy, to be sure, but the thousands of likes per post suggests it's effective. We're just wondering why the TSA's Facebook and Twitter presences are helpful, but as dry as a bone -- you do want our attention, don't you TSA?