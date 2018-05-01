Show More Results

Image credit: Engadget
Facebook removes the middleman with its own dating feature

More like Bae Area.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
5m ago in Internet
Engadget

During his F8 developer conference keynote today, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will be launching a dating feature. The CEO said that people often tell him that they met on Facebook and since so many relationships now being online, a dating feature seemed like a logical next step.

Of course, a dark cloud of data privacy concerns are hanging over the conference and in light of that, Zuckerberg made sure to note that the upcoming tool was designed from the beginning with privacy and safety in mind. The dating feature won't suggest any of your Facebook friends as a match and your friends also won't be able to see your dating profile.

Other dating services have been strongly tied to Facebook in the past and it helped them gain the strong user rates that they currently host. Tinder users, for example, weren't able to sign into the app after Facebook updated its developer frameworks in the name of data privacy last month. But some of these dating apps have started to pull away from Facebook. Following news of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Bumble changed its registration procedure so that users no longer had to sign up with their Facebook account.

Developing...

Click here to catch up on the latest news from F8 2018!

