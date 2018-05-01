Instagram allows you to post to Stories from other apps

It's always nice to be able to seamlessly use a feature that you love like Stories, but the cherry on top here is that you don't have to connect your Instagram account with these third-party apps to use it. That means you aren't required to share your account information or other private data with apps in order to use this feature.

Instagram is also introducing video chat, as well as AR face and world filters for third-party developers, thanks to Facebook's Camera Effects Platform. The company is debuting the feature with filters from Kylie Jenner, the NBA, Ariana Grande, Vogue, BuzzFeed and more. Of course, more partnerships will be announced in the future.

But wait, there's more! Instagram also announced a redesigned Explore section, which is to come in the next few weeks. There's a lot to look forward to, and it will be interesting to see how Instagram implements these various features.

