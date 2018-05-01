Augmented reality and yard sale junk collide to make art

"What brought us together was a shared fascination with the way that physical objects function as windows into inner worlds, portals that transport us into memory, nostalgia, and absurdist fantasy and a common desire to explore how technology can make this ephemeral, even Proustian experience visceral and immediate to the senses," said Graham Sack, one of Objects in Mirror's creators, in a statement.

Objects in Mirror was co-developed by Sack, Geoff Sobelle, John Fitzgerald, and Matthew Niederhauser. And if the concept sounds familiar, that's because it was inspired by Sobelle's popular theater installation The Object Lesson, which also explored the beauty in digging through piles of nostalgic junk. If you're in NYC over the next few weeks, you can check out Objects in Mirror at the New York Theatre Workshop's Next Door performance space.

Click here to read all the news from Tribeca Film Festival 2018!