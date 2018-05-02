Show More Results

Samsung offers $400 discount on its artsy 'The Frame' TV

The 55-inch and 65-inch models are discounted for a limited time.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Business
When tuned properly, a good TV can offer a window into another world. Samsung knew this when putting together its design-forward Frame TV last year, and now the tech juggernaut is making it easier to put one on your wall. Now through May 12th (the day before Mother's Day) you can pick up a 55-inch or 65-inch model of the UHD display for $400 off, which knocks the price down to $1,598 and $2,398, respectively, on Amazon. That means you can get the 55-inch variant for just a few hundred dollars over what a 43-incher would've cost last November. Mom wanted a fancy TV for her special day, right? It'd sure beat the vacuum cleaner Dad got her last year.

By Timothy J. Seppala @timseppala

Over the past decade, Timothy’s covered everything from drag shows to heavy metal, and he even debunked a local ghost story before joining Engadget in 2013. He’s an A/V enthusiast who adores physical media, much to the chagrin of his available shelf space. Movies by David Fincher and music from Amon Tobin, Deftones, Run the Jewels and Trent Reznor are his favorites. He has a complicated relationship with photography too and shares an exact birth date with Katy Perry.

