Under Armour takes on HQ Trivia with the help of NBA star Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returned to the court after a lengthy absence last night, and Under Armour is giving fans another reason to celebrate. The shoe company will take on the likes of HQ Trivia with Steph IQ: a basketball-themed quiz where players can win store credit, shoes and even NBA playoffs tickets. As you might expect, the kicks are Steph's own UA sneaker, the Curry 5.
Here's how it works: During each of the Warriors' playoff games, Steph IQ will go live when the NBA star sinks his first three-point shot. From there, you'll have to answer 8 questions -- of increasing difficulty, of course -- for a chance at the prize pool. Based on the early look UA provided, Steph IQ looks very similar to HQ Trivia and others. Popular basketball personality Bdot will host and you'll be able to get in on the action on both iOS and Android. Your first chance to give it a go is Friday, when the Warriors take on the Pelicans in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.