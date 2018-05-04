Of course Snapchat jumped on the Star Wars Day hype

You're either cringing at everyone saying "May the 4th be with you" today or you're the one causing the cringing, but either way, Snapchat is here to help you celebrate Star Wars Day. A slew of Lenses, Stickers and Filters are available on Snapchat today to get you, your selfies and your Actionmoji all decked out in Star Wars gear.
Among the themed options is a Lens that can transform your face into Chewbacca and when you open your mouth it lets you speak Wookiee. You can even have Chewbacca give your Bitmoji a Wookiee lesson through a Lens available when using the forward-facing camera. Snapchat is also offering a number of Filters and Bitmoji Stickers so you can dress up your Snaps and if you share your location on Snap Map, your Actionmoji will get a lightsaber.
Enjoy Star Wars Day and May the 4th be with you. I'm sorry, I had to.