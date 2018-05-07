Show More Results
Image credit: Microsoft
Microsoft's digital ink tool makes sense of your chickenscratch

Project Ink Analysis analyzes writing and cleans it up with editing functions.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
59m ago in Personal Computing
During its Build conference today, Microsoft introduced Project Ink Analysis, which does exactly what you'd think: Make sense of digital writing. The toolkit both understands words and provides features typically found in text editors, like alignment and bulleting.

While Project Ink Analysis is still in its experimental stages, it could obviously help anyone who habitually writes with styluses on digital platforms. It might not garner deep insights into your personality like IBM Watson, but its simple beautification tools can clean up chickenscratch and even translate from 67 languages. It could be plenty useful for all the Surface Pen users out there who want their scrawling handwriting to look just a bit more professional (and legible).

