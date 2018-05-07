Microsoft's digital ink tool makes sense of your chickenscratch

While Project Ink Analysis is still in its experimental stages, it could obviously help anyone who habitually writes with styluses on digital platforms. It might not garner deep insights into your personality like IBM Watson, but its simple beautification tools can clean up chickenscratch and even translate from 67 languages. It could be plenty useful for all the Surface Pen users out there who want their scrawling handwriting to look just a bit more professional (and legible).

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Microsoft Build 2018!