Niantic details this year's 'Pokémon Go' events

The 2018 Pokémon Go Summer Tour will host thousands of Go fans across the globe, with the first event taking place on June 30th - July 1st in Dortmund's Westfalenpark, Germany. Two weeks later, on July 14-15th, the tour moves to Chicago's Lincoln Park for an event subtitled "A Walk in the Park," for which you can make your own jokes. Then, at an as-yet unspecified time, a third two-day festival will take place in Yokosuka, Japan.

Specifics about the events are thin on the ground, although tickets for the Chicago event will be priced at $20, just like last year. The Dortmund event, meanwhile, will be free and open, and the city itself will host other Pokémon Go quests during the weekend. More community days and other global Pokemon parties are also taking place across the summer, details also TBC.