Watch Google's I/O 2018 keynote right here at 1PM ET

Google's I/O developer conference gets underway at 1PM ET today, with CEO Sundar Pichai delivering the keynote. Google is expected to reveal more about the future of Android, including a possible release date (and typically candy-flavored name) for Android P, along with information on Auto and TV. We're also anticipating a Google News revamp, and details on what's next for Assistant, Wear OS and Chrome OS, among others. If we're lucky, and Google decides to really go nuts, we might hear about the secretive Fuchsia OS.
There's going to be plenty of news coming out of the keynote, and, as ever, we'll bring you everything you need to know as Google announces it. In case you want to learn about Google's future as Pichai lays it out, you can watch the keynote right here and follow along with our liveblog here.
Click here to catch up on the latest news from Google I/O 2018!