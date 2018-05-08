Google's smart displays will start shipping in July

We got a sneak peek at Google's upcoming slate of smart displays earlier this year at CES, and now it seems we know when they'll finally come to market. At Google's I/O developer conference, the company announced that the first round of smart displays will ship starting this July.

At I/O, Google showed off that you could also watch YouTube TV, which is Google's over-the-top live TV service, on those smart displays. You could also use Google Assistant to walk you through a steps of a recipe, complete with visual aids.

It's unclear exactly which brands will be included in this first wave, but the ones we saw at CES are likely a sure bet. That includes Lenovo's Smart Display, the JBL Link View and the LG ThinQ View.

