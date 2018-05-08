The Linksys router that prioritizes Xbox One gaming is now available

Linksys global product manager Vince La Duca said in a statement:

"Gamers want performance and ways to enhance their game play, so we've develop this WRT router with enterprise quality hardware and custom software tools to give gamers what they want and need to beat their opponents. This is the first router available that is designed specifically to detect and auto-prioritize Xbox One as well as Killer-enabled PCs to ensure the gaming and streaming experience is fast and smooth no matter what else is going on in their home network. Being the first router in the 'Designed for Xbox' accessory program, we were able to work with the Xbox team to ensure and validate the WRT32XB delivers the networking needs for all Xbox One models, including the new 4K Xbox One X."